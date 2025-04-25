IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $111.37 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

