IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $670,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

