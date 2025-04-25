IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 286.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $268.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total value of $474,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,240.54. This represents a 50.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,204. The trade was a 34.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.