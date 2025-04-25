Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $658,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $361.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.69.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

