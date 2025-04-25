Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 86,783 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,783 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.52% of Graco worth $73,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Graco by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

