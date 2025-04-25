Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 104,627 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $63,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,342 shares of company stock worth $59,978,513 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

Snowflake Stock Up 7.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

