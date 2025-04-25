Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.42% of EPAM Systems worth $56,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

EPAM stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

