Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $154.58. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

