Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 68,010 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $54,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,219.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.