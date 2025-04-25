Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,922 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $52,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CDW by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of CDW by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

CDW Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $248.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

