Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $111,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of HIW opened at $28.29 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

