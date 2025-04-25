HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $341.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

