HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2029 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Shares of IPHA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Market Anticipation Builds: Joby Stock Climbs Ahead of Earnings
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Archer Aviation Gets Analyst Target Upgrade: Time to Load Up?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The 6 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.