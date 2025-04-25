HBK Investments L P Raises Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,126 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho makes up 0.5% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $28,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.43. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

