HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loar by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Loar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Loar by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR opened at $92.04 on Friday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOAR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loar

Loar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.