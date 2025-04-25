Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 776 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

CSX Trading Up 2.0 %

CSX stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.