Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $159.66 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.