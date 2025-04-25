Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after buying an additional 127,785 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Up 4.2 %

OC stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.58.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

