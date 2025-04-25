Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $2,860,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

