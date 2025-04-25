Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $519,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,453,129.09. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

