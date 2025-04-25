Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 38.0% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $34,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

