Goodfood Market Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Stifel Canada

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director Neil Cuggy sold 461,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$217,081.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,929 shares of company stock worth $231,213.

