GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,944 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 668,050 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 346,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 345,770 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,530.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 612,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 596,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

