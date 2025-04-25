Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,158 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

