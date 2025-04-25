Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 66,916 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 655.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IWM stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

