First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Reduced by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $40.69 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

