First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Holdings Increased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 309.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.05.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

