First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

