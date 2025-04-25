First Trust Advisors LP Buys 69,266 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $150,372,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,212,000 after acquiring an additional 825,267 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

