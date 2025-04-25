First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

First Resource Bancorp stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.16. First Resource Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

