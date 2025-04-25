First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $18.93 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

