First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP opened at $18.93 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
