ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,442 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $62,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

