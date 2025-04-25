Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after buying an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

