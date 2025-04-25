Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. Analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

