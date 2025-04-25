Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $42,593.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,631.48. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,220. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $190,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

