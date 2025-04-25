Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $310.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average of $331.73.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

