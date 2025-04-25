Empire Financial Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

