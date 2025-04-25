Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $18.58. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 392,259 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

