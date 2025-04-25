Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE EW opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $213,844,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

