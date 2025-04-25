Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,292,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,938,778 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,016,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $26,817,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $17,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,263 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

