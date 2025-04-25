Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.61 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

