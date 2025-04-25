Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of CarMax worth $157,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.