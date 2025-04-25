Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,754,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.