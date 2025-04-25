Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,183 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.