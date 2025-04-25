Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 871 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $492.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of -223.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.91.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total value of $142,547.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

