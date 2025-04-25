Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $844,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DT Midstream by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.0 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

