Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $814,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

KEYS opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

