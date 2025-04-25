Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,178 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

