Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is HMI Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 12.9% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $256,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

