Cormark Estimates Integra Resources’ Q2 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market cap of C$287.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.60.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

